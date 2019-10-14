New Montrose art mural celebrates Astros ALCS Game 2 win

There’s a new art mural in Houston in honor of the Astros ALCS win against the Yankees Sunday night. The painting went up on the exterior wall of the Velvet Taco building on Westheimer.

It’s part of an Astros partnership with local artists. Each time the Astros get a win this post-season, the next selected artist gets to work painting a new mural in honor of that win.

A company called Muros is connecting the Astros with local artists and buildings throughout Houston. Each new location is a surprise revealed the morning after the Astros win.

With as late as Sunday night’s game went, the artist Alex Roman, who goes by Donkeeboy, wasn’t able to start work on the mural until after midnight.

“It’s Orbit in an astronaut suit, and he’s out in space cheering the Astros on,” said Roman, describing his piece.

He says he pulled an all-nighter to spray paint something special in honor of the Astros ALCS Game 2 win against the Yankees. The team posted video of the project on Instagram.

“We has some extra innings,” said Roman. “I got to the mural site at 1 in the morning, and I finished in about four-and-a-half hours, so around 5:30 I was out of there.”

Fans discovered the new mural during lunch break Monday.

“I think it’s pretty awesome for him to jump to it as soon as the Astros won and to get out here and to have it look like this that quickly—that turn around—I mean it’s awesome,” said David Infante, an Astros fan who brought his son to see the mural. “We thought it looked great. I thought it’d be a great photo opportunity to bring my son out here and have him take a picture with it.”

With four post-season wins for the Astros so far, the mural is the fourth of its kind. The other three can be see on walls at Brewingz Restaurant & Bar, Lola’s Breakfast In The Heights, and Warehouse Live.