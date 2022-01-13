MLB lockout: League, players’ union expected to resume talks Thursday

After a 42-day break in collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, talks are expected to resume between MLB and the players’ union on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the league plans to make a new proposal to the players that would move towards a solution to the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995. MLB locked out the players on Dec. 2, shortly after the expiration of the previous CBA.

The MLBPA has sought drastic changes to the CBA while the team owners have been most keen on maintaining the status quo. Rob Parker, FOX Sports Radio host and member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, previously told FOX Television Stations the biggest issue is money.

Players feel like their share of league revenue hasn’t kept pace with the income pulled in by the owners. MLB payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season in 2019, the Associated Press reported.'

They’re also seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Currently, players need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players are hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable, Parker said.

"If you’re not going to give them the money they want, the bigger share, then they want to become free agents sooner. It takes six years now. That’s the thing, six years, you’ve got to play for almost no money," Parker explained.

The players have also asked for the addition of the designated hitter (DH) to National League rosters, which Parker said will add another job for a veteran player.

An Official Rawlings Major League Baseball sits with a bat, lock and chain to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on Dec. 2, 2021, in Brownsburg, IN. (Photo by James Blac Expand

The Associated Press has reported the players also want to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

League owners, however, haven’t come anywhere near that number — offering $214 million instead. Even so, both sides aren’t as far on other issues.

Owners have offered to extend the DH to National League squads. And each side would increase the minimum salary — players from $570,500 to $775,000 this season and management to a series of tiers. Players with less than a year of MLB service time would earn $600,000.

Players who’ve accumulated between one and two years would make $650,000. And those with at least two years in the league would earn a minimum of $700,000.

Negotiators have been open to an NBA-style draft lottery, which would disincentivize tanking. Owners would cap the lottery at the top three picks, but the players would cap it at eight.

There’s still time for a CBA to be ratified without threatening the regular season. But the expected start of Spring Training is fast approaching.

And Parker said the players’ leverage increases the closer the sport comes to opening day.

"You can’t strike in the offseason. There’s nothing going on," Parker explained. "So your strike would have to be in spring training or the start of the regular season, which could then jeopardize games and loss of revenue."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.