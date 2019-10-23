LIVE BLOG: Nationals lead the Astros late in the 7th inning; 3-2

The Houston Astros look to even the series against the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Nationals player Juan Soto was the impact player who helped put his team in the lead during Game 1. Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander hopes to prevent a repeat of last night's hitting by the Washington Nationals.

You can find inning by inning updates below

Here's the starting line up for both teams:

Astros

1.) George Springer, CF

2.) Jose Altuve, 2B

3.) Michael Brantley, LF

4.) Alex Bregman, 3B

5.) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6.) Yordan Alvarez, DH

7.) Carlos Correa, SS

8.) Robinson Chirinos, C

9.) Josh Reddick, RF

Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Nationals

1.) Trea Turner, SS

2.) Adam Eaton, RF

3.) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4.) Juan Soto, LF

5.) Howie Kendrick, DH

6.) Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7.) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8.) Kurt Suzuki, C

9.) Victor Robles, CF

Pitcher: Stephen Strasburg

Top of the 1st Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Trea Turner got walked.

Adam Eaton hit a single to left field. Two men on base.

Anthony Rendon hit a double, allowing Turner and Eaton to score. Nationals are in the lead 2-0.

Juan Soto strikes out. 1 Out.

Howie Kendrick flies out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a double into left field. Altuve is tagged out at third base after a steal attempt. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley hits a single to center field.

Alex Bregman hits a 2-run home run! Game is tied 2-2.

Yuli Gurriel is thrown out at first, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.

Kurt Suzuki hit a single.

Victor Robles strikes out. 2 Outs.

Trea Turner hit a pop fly to right field. It was caught.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Yordan Alvarez got a hit toward right field. It was caught by Asdrubal Cabrera. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa strikes out. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Adam Eaton hits a fly into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto hits a double to right field.

Howie Kendrick flied out into right field, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Josh Reddick strikes out. 1 Out.

George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.

Jose Altuve hit a single.

Michael Brantley hits a single to right field. Altuve ran from first to third base.

Alex Bregman hits a groundball. Brantley is thrown out at second base, ending the 3rd inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball that's stopped by Verlander. Zimmerman gets on base.

Kurt Suzuki hits a fly ball deep into left-center field. It's caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles hit a pop fly ball toward second base. It was caught, ending the top of the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out.

Yordan Alvarez hits a single into right field.

Carlos Correa gets a hit and is thrown out at first base. Alvarez moves to second base. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the fourth inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Trea Turner hits a single into right field.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to second. The Astros make a double play. Turner is out at second and Eaton is out at first. 2 Outs.

Anthoney Rendon gets walked by Verlander

Juan Soto hits a ground ball and is tagged out at first, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Josh Reddick hits a ground ball toward first base and was tagged out. 1 Out.

George Springer hit a ground ball and was tagged out at first base. 2 Outs.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that got by Turner. Altuve made it to first base.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball deep into center that is caught, ending the fifth inning.

Top of the 6th inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Howie Kendrick hits it to right center field. It's caught. 1 Out.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 2 Outs

Ryan Zimmerman hit a ground ball toward third base and was thrown out at first base, ending the top of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the 6th inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Alex Bregman hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hit a double toward left field along.

Yordan Alvarez gets walked. Astros have two players on base.

Carlos Correa hit a pop fly into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.

Kyle Tucker strikes out, ending the 6th inning.

Top of the 7th inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Kurt Suzuki hits a solo home run. Score is 3-2, Nationals lead.

