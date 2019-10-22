LIVE BLOG: Houston Astros have 2-1 lead on Washington Nationals

The Houston Astros are seeking their second title in three years in this year's World Series against the Washington Nationals, a team seeking their first championship. Follow our inning by inning updates from Game 1 below!

Here's a list of the starting lineups for each team:

Houston Astros (107-55)

Jose Altuve – 2B

Carlos Correa – SS

Michael Brantley – LF

Alex Bregman – 3B

Gerrit Cole – SP

Yuli Gurriel – 1B

George Springer – CF

Yordan Alvarez – DH

Martin Maldonado – C

Josh Reddick – RF

Washington Nationals (93-69)

Adam Eaton – RF

Trea Turner – SS

Howie Kendrick – DH

Astrubal Cabrera – 2B

Anthony Rendon – 3B

Juan Soto – LF

Ryan Zimmerman – 1B

Max Scherzer - SP

Kurt Suzuki – C

Victor Robles – CF

1st Inning :

Top of the 1st Inning:

Cole pitching. First up to bat is Trae Turner. Turner hits a single. Turner steals a base while Adam Eaton is up to bat.

Eaton bunts, ball is caught. Eaton is out.

Anthony Rendon strikes out.

Juan Soto strikes out to finish the top of the 1st inning!

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Scherzer pitching. George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a single on the first pitch. Astros have two players on base.

Michael Brantley struckout.

Springer steals 3rd base after a bad pitch from Scherzer.

Alex Bregman struck out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a double. Astros score 2 runs.

Carlos Correa strikes out ending the first inning. Astros leave one runner on base.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Cole pitching. Howie Kendrick gets a hit and is thrown out at first base.

Astrubal Cabrera hits a pop fly ball, which is caught. Back to back outs for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a single home run.

Kurt Suzuki gets a hit and is thrown out at first base.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Scherzer pitching. Yordan Alvarez is walked.

Martin Maldonado flied out. First out of the inning.

Josh Reddick flied out. 2 Outs

George Springer strikes out ending the inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Cole pitching. Victor Robles hit a pop fly ball that was caught.

Trea Turner grounded out toward third base.

Adam Eaton hits a single.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly out to center earning the third out of the top of the 3rd Inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Scherzer pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball, which is caught.

Michael Brantley hits a single.

Alex Bregman strikes out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a double. Two runners on base.

Carlos Correa struck out ending the third inning.