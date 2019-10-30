LIVE BLOG: Gurriel home run gives Astros early lead, 1-0

The Houston Astros are hoping to secure their second Major League Baseball Championship in three years tonight in Game 7 of the World Series! The Astros got off to a great start in Game 6, but their offense stalled out. If you can't watch the game on FOX, you can get play-by-play coverage below!

Astros lineup

George Springer - CF

Jose Altuve – 2B

Michael Brantley – LF

Alex Bregman – 3B

Yuli Gurriel – 1B

Yordan Alvarez – DH

Carlos Correa – SS

Robinson Chirinos – C

Josh Reddick – RF

Zack Greinke – SP

Nationals lineup

Trea Turner – SS

Adam Eaton – RF

Anthony Rendon – 3B

Juan Soto – LF

Howie Kendrick – DH

Asdrubal Cabrera – 2B

Ryan Zimmerman – 1B

Yan Gomes – C

Victor Robles – CF

Max Scherzer - SP

Top of the 1st Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Trea Turner lines out to Alex Bregman. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hit a ground ball that was chased down by the catcher and thrown to first base. Eaton is out. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward third base and is out at first, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Max Scherzer is pitching.

George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that is picked up by the shortstop. Altuve is out at first. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley gets walked.

Alex Bregman hit a fly ball into right field that was caught, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Juan Soto hit a line drive into right field and gets one base.

Howie Kendrick hit a ground ball setting up a double play. Soto & Kendrick are out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground ball and is out at first, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run. Astros lead 1-0.

Yordan Alvarez hits a line drive and gets on first base.