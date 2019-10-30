LIVE BLOG: Gurriel home run gives Astros early lead, 1-0
The Houston Astros are hoping to secure their second Major League Baseball Championship in three years tonight in Game 7 of the World Series! The Astros got off to a great start in Game 6, but their offense stalled out. If you can't watch the game on FOX, you can get play-by-play coverage below!
Astros lineup
George Springer - CF
Jose Altuve – 2B
Michael Brantley – LF
Alex Bregman – 3B
Yuli Gurriel – 1B
Yordan Alvarez – DH
Carlos Correa – SS
Robinson Chirinos – C
Josh Reddick – RF
Zack Greinke – SP
Nationals lineup
Trea Turner – SS
Adam Eaton – RF
Anthony Rendon – 3B
Juan Soto – LF
Howie Kendrick – DH
Asdrubal Cabrera – 2B
Ryan Zimmerman – 1B
Yan Gomes – C
Victor Robles – CF
Max Scherzer - SP
Top of the 1st Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Trea Turner lines out to Alex Bregman. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton hit a ground ball that was chased down by the catcher and thrown to first base. Eaton is out. 2 Outs.
Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward third base and is out at first, ending the top of the first inning.
Bottom of the 1st Inning:
Max Scherzer is pitching.
George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.
Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that is picked up by the shortstop. Altuve is out at first. 2 Outs.
Michael Brantley gets walked.
Alex Bregman hit a fly ball into right field that was caught, ending the first inning.
Top of the 2nd Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Juan Soto hit a line drive into right field and gets one base.
Howie Kendrick hit a ground ball setting up a double play. Soto & Kendrick are out. 2 Outs.
Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground ball and is out at first, ending the top of the second inning.
Bottom of the 2nd Inning:
Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run. Astros lead 1-0.
Yordan Alvarez hits a line drive and gets on first base.