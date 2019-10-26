LIVE BLOG: Bregman's GRAND SLAM extends Astros lead to 8-1 in Game 4 of the World Series

The Houston Astros look to tie up the World Series in tonight's Game 4! The Astros were firing on all cylinders in Game 3 in Washington D.C. Hopefully the team can repeat that performance tonight.

Find play-by-play updates below!

GAME 4 LINEUPS:

Houston Astros Lineup:

1) George Springer, RF

2) José Altuve, 2B

3) Michael Brantley, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6) Carlos Correa, SS

7) Robinson Chirinos, C

8) Jake Marisnick, CF

9) Jose Urquidy, P

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1) Trea Turner, SS

2) Adam Eaton, RF

3) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4) Juan Soto, LF

5) Howie Kendrick, 2B

6) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7) Victor Robles, CF

8) Yan Gomes, C

9) Patrick Corbin, P

Top of the 1st Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball into center field and gets on base.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive into center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a line drive into center field and gets on base. Altuve scores. Astros take the lead, 1-0.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward third base. Brantley scores. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Carlos Carrea gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball toward third base, resulting in a double play at third and first base. End of the top of the 1st inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Trea Turner pops out to the first baseman. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton pops out to the catcher. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a line drive to left field.

Juan Soto hits a line drive that's caught by the third baseman, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Jake Marisnick hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Jose Urquidy hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball to third baseman Alex Bregman and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive to center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that's caught by the second baseman. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a line drive deep into left field and runs to second base.

Patrick Corbin bunt grounds out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball straight to the first baseman and is tagged out. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton hits a pop fly that's caught by the shortstop, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Carlos Correa gets walked.

Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run home run. Astros now lead the Nationals 4-0.

Jake Marisnick gets hits a ground ball to center field and gets one base.

Jose Urquidy strikes out.

Marisnick steals second base.

George Springer hits a single toward third base and is thrown out at first.

Jose Altuve bunts and is thrown out at first base.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly out to left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.

Howie Kendrick hit a fly ball that is caught, ending the 4th inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Michael Brantley hit a line drive to center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hit a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into center field, ending the 5th inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Carlos Correa hits a line drive that's caught. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirinos hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the top of the 6th Inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Josh James is taking over pitching for the Astros.

Gerardo Parra gets walked.

Trea Turner strikes out. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Will Harris takes over pitching for the Astros.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward the pitcher and gets on base. Bases are loaded.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball to first base and is thrown out at first. Parra scores. Astros lead Nationals 4-1.

Howie Kendrick strikes out, ending the sixth inning.

Top of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Tanner Rainey takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker gets walked.

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball out to right field that is caught. 1 Out.

PITCHING CHANGE: Fernando Rodney takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Michael Brantley hits a single. Bases are loaded.

Alex Bregman HITS A GRAND SLAM! Astros now lead the Nationals 8-1.

Yuli Gurriel gets walked.

Carlos Correa gets walked.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball. Gurriel is out at third base. 2 Outs.

Jake Marisnick gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Wander Suero takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker strikes out, ending the top of the seventh inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Hector Rondon takes over pitching for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a line drive that is caught. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a line drive to centerfield.

Yan Gomes gets a hit into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Brad Peacock takes over pitching for the Astros.

Trea Turner grounded out to first, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Javy Guerra takes over pitching for the Nationals.

George Springer strikes out.1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a line drive to center field.

Michael Brantley lined out to center field.

Alex Bregman hit a single to left field.

Yuli Gurriellined out to center field, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Adam Easton hits a ground ball to third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a single to left field.

Juan Soto gets walked.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a fly ball that is caught, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning: