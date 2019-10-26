LIVE BLOG: Bregman's GRAND SLAM extends Astros lead to 8-1 in Game 4 of the World Series
The Houston Astros look to tie up the World Series in tonight's Game 4! The Astros were firing on all cylinders in Game 3 in Washington D.C. Hopefully the team can repeat that performance tonight.
Find play-by-play updates below!
GAME 4 LINEUPS:
Houston Astros Lineup:
1) George Springer, RF
2) José Altuve, 2B
3) Michael Brantley, LF
4) Alex Bregman, 3B
Advertisement
5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B
6) Carlos Correa, SS
7) Robinson Chirinos, C
8) Jake Marisnick, CF
9) Jose Urquidy, P
Washington Nationals Lineup:
1) Trea Turner, SS
2) Adam Eaton, RF
3) Anthony Rendon, 3B
4) Juan Soto, LF
5) Howie Kendrick, 2B
6) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
7) Victor Robles, CF
8) Yan Gomes, C
9) Patrick Corbin, P
Top of the 1st Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching
George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.
Jose Altuve hits a ground ball into center field and gets on base.
Michael Brantley hits a line drive into center field and gets on base.
Alex Bregman hits a line drive into center field and gets on base. Altuve scores. Astros take the lead, 1-0.
Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward third base. Brantley scores. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.
Carlos Carrea gets walked. Bases are loaded.
Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball toward third base, resulting in a double play at third and first base. End of the top of the 1st inning.
Bottom of the 1st Inning:
Jose Urquidy is pitching.
Trea Turner pops out to the first baseman. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton pops out to the catcher. 2 Outs.
Anthony Rendon hits a line drive to left field.
Juan Soto hits a line drive that's caught by the third baseman, ending the first inning.
Top of the 2nd Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Jake Marisnick hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.
Jose Urquidy hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.
George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.
Bottom of the 2nd Inning:
Jose Urquidy is pitching.
Howie Kendrick strikes out. 1 Out.
Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball to third baseman Alex Bregman and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.
Victor Robles strikes out, ending the second inning.
Top of the 3rd Inning:
Jose Altuve hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.
Michael Brantley hits a line drive to center field and gets on base.
Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that's caught by the second baseman. 2 Outs.
Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.
Bottom of the 3rd Inning:
Jose Urquidy is pitching.
Yan Gomes hits a line drive deep into left field and runs to second base.
Patrick Corbin bunt grounds out. 1 Out.
Trea Turner hits a ground ball straight to the first baseman and is tagged out. 2 Outs.
Adam Eaton hits a pop fly that's caught by the shortstop, ending the third inning.
Top of the 4th Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Carlos Correa gets walked.
Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run home run. Astros now lead the Nationals 4-0.
Jake Marisnick gets hits a ground ball to center field and gets one base.
Jose Urquidy strikes out.
Marisnick steals second base.
George Springer hits a single toward third base and is thrown out at first.
Jose Altuve bunts and is thrown out at first base.
Bottom of the 4th Inning:
Jose Urquidy is pitching.
Anthony Rendon hits a fly out to left field that is caught. 1 Out.
Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.
Howie Kendrick hit a fly ball that is caught, ending the 4th inning.
Top of the 5th Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Michael Brantley hit a line drive to center field that is caught. 1 Out.
Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.
Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the fifth inning.
Bottom of the 5th Inning:
Jose Urquidy is pitching.
Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.
Victor Robles hit a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.
Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into center field, ending the 5th inning.
Top of the 6th Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Carlos Correa hits a line drive that's caught. 1 Out.
Robinson Chirinos hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.
Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the top of the 6th Inning.
Bottom of the 6th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Josh James is taking over pitching for the Astros.
Gerardo Parra gets walked.
Trea Turner strikes out. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton gets walked.
PITCHING CHANGE: Will Harris takes over pitching for the Astros.
Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward the pitcher and gets on base. Bases are loaded.
Juan Soto hits a ground ball to first base and is thrown out at first. Parra scores. Astros lead Nationals 4-1.
Howie Kendrick strikes out, ending the sixth inning.
Top of the 7th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Tanner Rainey takes over pitching for the Nationals.
Kyle Tucker gets walked.
George Springer gets walked.
Jose Altuve hits a fly ball out to right field that is caught. 1 Out.
PITCHING CHANGE: Fernando Rodney takes over pitching for the Nationals.
Michael Brantley hits a single. Bases are loaded.
Alex Bregman HITS A GRAND SLAM! Astros now lead the Nationals 8-1.
Yuli Gurriel gets walked.
Carlos Correa gets walked.
Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball. Gurriel is out at third base. 2 Outs.
Jake Marisnick gets walked.
PITCHING CHANGE: Wander Suero takes over pitching for the Nationals.
Kyle Tucker strikes out, ending the top of the seventh inning.
Bottom of the 7th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Hector Rondon takes over pitching for the Astros.
Ryan Zimmerman hits a line drive that is caught. 1 Out.
Victor Robles hits a line drive to centerfield.
Yan Gomes gets a hit into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.
Asdrubal Cabrera gets walked.
PITCHING CHANGE: Brad Peacock takes over pitching for the Astros.
Trea Turner grounded out to first, ending the seventh inning.
Top of the 8th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Javy Guerra takes over pitching for the Nationals.
George Springer strikes out.1 Out.
Jose Altuve hits a line drive to center field.
Michael Brantley lined out to center field.
Alex Bregman hit a single to left field.
Yuli Gurriellined out to center field, ending the top of the eighth inning.
Bottom of the 8th Inning:
Adam Easton hits a ground ball to third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.
Anthony Rendon hits a single to left field.
Juan Soto gets walked.
Howie Kendrick strikes out. 2 Outs.
Ryan Zimmerman hits a fly ball that is caught, ending the eighth inning.
Top of the 9th Inning: