LIVE BLOG: Bregman hits solo-home run; Astros lead 2-1

The Houston Astros look to finish off the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series. The Astros are red hot after winning the last three games of the series!

You can find play-by-play updates below!

ASTROS LINEUP

1) George Springer, CF

2) José Altuve, 2B

3) Michael Brantley, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Advertisement

6) Yordan Alvarez, DH

7) Carlos Correa, SS

8) Robinson Chirinos, C

9) Josh Reddick, RF

NATIONALS LINEUP

1) Trea Turner, SS

2) Adam Eaton, RF

3) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4) Juan Soto, LF

5) Howie Kendrick, DH

6) Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2B

7) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8) Victor Robles, CF

9) Yan Gomes, C

Top of the 1st Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a single and his tagged out at first base. Nationals challenge and the call is overturned.

Adam Eaton is out on a sacrifice bunt. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a single that allows Trea Turner to score.

Juan Soto hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

George Springer hits a double deep into left field. Springer steals third base on a wild pitch.

Jose Altuve hit a fly ball to center that was caught. Springer tags up and scores. Game is now tied, 1-1.

Michael Brantley strikes out. 2 Outs.

Alex Bregman hits a solo home run. Astros take the lead, 2-1.

Yuli Gurriel hits a fly ball into left field that is caught, ending the inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Yordan Alvarez hits a single and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a ground ball toward second base and is out at first base. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

Anthony Rendon gets walked.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball to second base and is out at first base, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Josh Reddick strikes out.

George Springer hit a ground ball and is out at first base. 2 Outs

Jose Altuve hits a pop fly ball that is caught, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning: