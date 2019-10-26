LIVE BLOG: Astros take the lead early in Game 4 of the World Series, 2-0

The Houston Astros look to tie up the World Series in tonight's Game 4! The Astros were firing on all cylinders in Game 3 in Washington D.C. Hopefully the team can repeat that performance tonight.

Find play-by-play updates below!

GAME 4 LINEUPS:

Houston Astros Lineup:

1) George Springer, RF

2) José Altuve, 2B

3) Michael Brantley, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

Advertisement

5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6) Carlos Correa, SS

7) Robinson Chirinos, C

8) Jake Marisnick, CF

9) Jose Urquidy, P

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1) Trea Turner, SS

2) Adam Eaton, RF

3) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4) Juan Soto, LF

5) Howie Kendrick, 2B

6) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7) Victor Robles, CF

8) Yan Gomes, C

9) Patrick Corbin, P

Top of the 1st Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball into center field and gets on base.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive into center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a line drive into center field and gets on base. Altuve scores. Astros take the lead, 1-0.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward third base. Brantley scores. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Carlos Carrea gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball toward third base, resulting in a double play at third and first base. End of the top of the 1st inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Trea Turner pops out to the first baseman. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton pops out to the catcher. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a line drive to left field.

Juan Soto hits a line drive that's caught by the third baseman, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Jake Marisnick hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Jose Urquidy hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball to third baseman Alex Bregman and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive to center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that's caught by the second baseman. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a line drive deep into left field and runs to second base.

Patrick Corbin bunt grounds out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball straight to the first baseman and is tagged out. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton hits a pop fly that's caught by the shortstop, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning: