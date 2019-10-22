LIVE BLOG: Astros leave runners stranded as Nationals hold the lead in Game 1, 4-5

The Houston Astros are seeking their second title in three years in this year's World Series against the Washington Nationals, a team seeking their first championship. Follow our inning by inning updates from Game 1 below!

Here's a list of the starting lineups for each team:

Houston Astros (107-55)

Jose Altuve – 2B

Carlos Correa – SS

Michael Brantley – LF

Alex Bregman – 3B

Gerrit Cole – SP

Yuli Gurriel – 1B

George Springer – CF

Yordan Alvarez – DH

Martin Maldonado – C

Josh Reddick – RF

Washington Nationals (93-69)

Adam Eaton – RF

Trea Turner – SS

Howie Kendrick – DH

Astrubal Cabrera – 2B

Anthony Rendon – 3B

Juan Soto – LF

Ryan Zimmerman – 1B

Max Scherzer - SP

Kurt Suzuki – C

Victor Robles – CF

1st Inning :

Top of the 1st Inning:

Cole pitching. First up to bat is Trae Turner. Turner hits a single. Turner steals a base while Adam Eaton is up to bat.

Eaton bunts, ball is caught. Eaton is out.

Anthony Rendon strikes out.

Juan Soto strikes out to finish the top of the 1st inning!

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Scherzer pitching. George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a single on the first pitch. Astros have two players on base.

Michael Brantley struckout.

Springer steals 3rd base after a bad pitch from Scherzer.

Alex Bregman struck out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a double. Astros score 2 runs.

Carlos Correa strikes out ending the first inning. Astros leave one runner on base.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Cole pitching. Howie Kendrick gets a hit and is thrown out at first base.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a pop fly ball, which is caught. Back to back outs for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a single home run.

Kurt Suzuki gets a hit and is thrown out at first base.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Scherzer pitching. Yordan Alvarez is walked.

Martin Maldonado flied out. First out of the inning.

Josh Reddick flied out. 2 Outs

George Springer strikes out ending the inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Cole pitching. Victor Robles hit a pop fly ball that was caught.

Trea Turner grounded out toward third base.

Adam Eaton hits a single.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly out to center earning the third out of the top of the 3rd Inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Scherzer pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball, which is caught.

Michael Brantley hits a single.

Alex Bregman strikes out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a double. Two runners on base.

Carlos Correa struck out ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Cole pitching. Juan Soto hits a single home run. Score 2-2.

Howie Kendrick flied out to right field. 1 Out.

Asdrubal Cabrera struck out. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman struck out ending the top of the 4th inning.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Scherzer pitching. Yordan Alvarez hits a single.

Martin Maldonado hit a fly ball into center field, which was caught. 1 Out.

Josh Reddick hit a fly ball into left field. It was caught. 2 Outs.

George Springer was walked. Astros have two players on base.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball and is tagged out, ending the inning. Score 2-2.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Cole pitching. Kurt Suzuki is walked.

Victor Robles hit a single.

Trea Turner lined out to third. Suzuki tagged up and ran to third base.

Adam Eaton hit a single bringing Suzuki home. Nationals up 3-2.

Anthony Rendon hit a single, one runner was tagged out at second base. Runners currently on first and third base. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto hits a double bringing home two runners. Nationals are now winning 5-2.

Howie Kendrick's hit was caught by Carlos Correa near third base ending the top of the inning. One runner left on base.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Scherzer pitching.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a line drive to left field and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel struck out ending the inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

Cole pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a single.

Ryan Zimmerman gets a hit. Cabrera is thrown out at second base and Zimmerman is thrown at first base. Double play! 2 Outs.

Kurt Suzuki hits a fly ball that is caught. Top of the 6th inning is over.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

NEW PITCHER. Patrick Corbin pitching.

Carlos Correa strikes out.

Yordan Alvarez hits a single.

Martin Maldonado strikes out. 2 Outs.

Aledmys Diaz hits a line drive that is caught, ending the inning. Score 5-2 Nationals.

Top of the 7 Inning:

Cole pitching.

Victor Robles strikes out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner strikes out. 2 Outs. Cole's 6th stikeout of the night.

Adam Eaton hits a fly ball to right field. It's caught, ending the top of the 7th inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

NEW PITCHER. Tanner Rainey pitching.

George Springer hits a solo home run.

Jose Altuve strikes out.

Michael Brantley is walked.

Alex Bregman is walked. Astros have two players on base.

NEW PITCHER. Nationals bring in Daniel Hudson.

Yuli Gurriel hits a fly ball that's caught. 2 Outs.

Carlos Correa hits a single. Bases are loaded.

Alvarez strikes out leaving three runners on base.

Top of the 8th Inning:

NEW PITCHER. Astros bring in Will Harris.

Anthony Rendon hit a fly ball that was caught by Altuve.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball. Runs to 1st base.

Howie Kendrick hits a fly ball deep into center-right field. It's caught. 2 Outs.

Soto steals a base while Asdrubal Cabrera is batting.

Cabrera strikes out, ending the top of the 8th inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Hudson pitching.

Kyle Turner hits a single.

Aledmys Diaz hits a call deep into center field. Turner tags up and runs to second base.

George Springer hits a double and brings Turner home. Score 4-5, Nationals lead.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball that's caught. 2 Outs.

NEW PITCHER. Nationals bring in Sean Doolittle.

Michael Brantley hits a ball into left field. It's caught, ending the 8th inning.

Top of the 9th Inning