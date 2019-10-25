LIVE BLOG: Astros lead Nationals early in Game 3 of the World Series, 2-0

The Houston Astros are down two games in the World Series heading into Game 3. The Washington Nationals' offense has been hot while the Astros has been unable to bring their runners home. This is the night the Astros could turn the series around and start to change the pace of the series.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

Houston Astros starting lineup:

1 - George Springer, CF

2 - José Altuve, 2B

3 - Michael Brantley, LF

4 - Alex Bregman, 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6 - Carlos Correa, SS

7 - Josh Reddick, RF

8 - Robinson Chirinos, C

9 - Zack Greinke, P

Washington Nationals starting lineup:

1 – Trea Turner, SS

2 – Adam Eaton, RF

3 – Anthony Rendon, 3B

4 – Juan Soto, LF

5 – Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7 – Kurt Suzuki, C

8 – Victor Robles, CF

9 – Anibal Sanchez, P

Top of the 1st Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

George Springer hits a ground ball toward third base. Sanchez fumbled the ball. Springer gets on first base.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball to deep center field. It's caught by Victor Robles. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball into center field. Ball is caught by Robles. 2 Outs.

Springer steals second base while Alex Bregman is up to bat.

Alex Bregman strikes out, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball deep into left field. Ball is caught by Michael Brantley. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball toward first base and is tagged out. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a double just inside the third-base foul line.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball near first base and is tagged out, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Yuli Gurriel hits a line drive to right field that is caught. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a double into left field.

Josh Reddick hits a double into center field, allowing Correa to score. Astros lead the Nationals, 1-0.

Robinson Chirinos hits a single into right field. Reddick runs to third base.

Zack Greinke bunts and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a single down the first-base foul line.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a single into left field.

Kurt Suzuki strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a ground ball between second and third base, leading to a double play on second and first base. End of the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that crosses the foul line after third base. Altuve ends up on third base thanks to a Nationals error.

Michael Brantley hits a single, allowing Altuve to score. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Alex Bregman hits a fly ball into left center field. It's caught, giving the Astros their first out of the inning. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley steals second base.

Yuli Gurriel flies out to center fielder Victor Robles. 2 Outs.

Carlos Correa strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Anibal Sanchez strikes out. 1 Out

Trea Turner hits a single into left field.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning: