LIVE BLOG: Astros behind early in Game 2 of the World Series; 0-2

The Houston Astros look to even the series against the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Nationals player Juan Soto was the impact player who helped put his team in the lead during Game 1. Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander hopes to prevent a repeat of last night's hitting by the Washington Nationals.

You can find inning by inning updates below

Here's the starting line up for both teams:

Astros

1.) George Springer, CF

2.) Jose Altuve, 2B

3.) Michael Brantley, LF

4.) Alex Bregman, 3B

5.) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6.) Yordan Alvarez, DH

7.) Carlos Correa, SS

8.) Robinson Chirinos, C

9.) Josh Reddick, RF

Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Nationals

1.) Trea Turner, SS

2.) Adam Eaton, RF

3.) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4.) Juan Soto, LF

5.) Howie Kendrick, DH

6.) Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7.) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8.) Kurt Suzuki, C

9.) Victor Robles, CF

Pitcher: Stephen Strasburg

Top of the 1st Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Trea Turner got walked.

Adam Eaton hit a single to left field. Two men on base.

Anthony Rendon hit a double, allowing Turner and Eaton to score. Nationals are in the lead 2-0.

Juan Soto strikes out. 1 Out.

Howie Kendrick flies out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out, ending the top of the 1st inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

