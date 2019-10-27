LIVE BLOG: Alvarez home run puts Astros ahead early, 2-0

article

The Houston Astros tied up the World Series Saturday night with an explosive win against the Washington Nationals! Tonight, the Astros are looking to take the lead against the Nationals and win the series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Get play-by-play updates below!

Tonight's lineups

Houston Astros lineup

1 - George Springer CF

2 - Jose Altuve 2B

3 - Michaelk Brantley RF

4 - Alex Bregman 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel 1B

6 - Yordan Alvarez LF

7 - Carlos Correa SS

8 - Martin Maldonado C

9 - Gerrit Cole RHP

Washington Nationals lineup

1 - Trea Turner SS

2 - Adam Eaton RF

3 - Anthony Rendon 3B

4 - Juan Soto LF

5 - Howie Kendrick 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman 1B

7 - Victor Robles CF

8 - Yan Gomes C

9 - Joe Ross SP

Top of the 1st Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve grounds into center field and sets up a double play. Springer and Altuve are out. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley grounds out to first, ending the top of the 1st Inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Trea Turner strikes out.

Adam Eaton hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught by George Springer. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into right center field that is caught, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Alex Bregman hits a ball deep into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward second base. Makes it on base.

Yordan Alvarez hits a 2-run home run. Astros now lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Carlos Correa strikes out. 2 Outs.

Martin Maldonado hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is tagged out at first base. End of the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Juan Soto a ground ball into right field and gets on base.

Howie Kendrick hits a line drive into center field. Kendrick is on first, Soto is on third base.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out.

Victor Robles hits a ground ball to the short stop setting up a double play. Kendrick is out at second base and Robles is out at first base. End of the second inning.