Justin Turner celebrates Dodgers World Series win without mask after testing positive for COVID-19

Just seconds after winning the World Series, FOX Sports revealed that Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled from the game in the 8th inning but the team did not initially announce why the infielder was substituted out of the game.

"Subsequent tests we're going to take are really important to figure out what we do and to make sure that any of us that are potentially positive don't spread it to other people," Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said at a news conference following the Dodgers' historic 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Obviously from our standpoint, that contact tracing (figuring) out who's been around him and the tests are all going to be incredibly important from this point forward. Before we are to interact with other people I think it is important for us all to clear the requisite testing hurdles before we do that,'' he said.

Friedman said that after Turner was removed from the game, he was "quarantined in a doctor's office off to the side."

Turner joined the championship celebration on the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, including holding the Commissioner's Trophy, kissing his wife Kourtney and sitting next to manager Dave Roberts for a team picture, all without a mask.

"From his standpoint him having a chance to take a picture with the trophy was incredibly meaningful to him,'' Friedman said. "It's hard for me to say specifically about the on-field because I didn't see everything that happened or didn't."

Ken Rosenthal, a reporter on Fox's Major League Baseball telecasts, tweeted that the result from a coronavirus test Turner took Monday came back in the second inning.

Turner's test from Tuesday "was then expedited, and when it came back positive, he was removed from the game," Rosenthal tweeted.

Following the game, Turner took to social media that he does not feel any symptoms.

"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!" he said on social media.

Team manager Dave Roberts was asked about Turner's status, but did not provide much detail at that time.

CNS contributed to this report.