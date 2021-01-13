James Harden not practicing with Rockets, called out for disrespect as trade talks loom

James Harden's clock in Houston is ticking. Whether a trade happens in days or hours is all up to the organization at this point.

Harden didn't practice with the Rockets on Wednesday, and reportedly won't anytime soon as the team waits out for the best trade offer.

Harden was very vocal post-game after a 117-100 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

"I've done everything I can. It's crazy - It's something I don't think can't be fixed," Harden said in regards to the pressing situation.

John Wall admitted that his chemistry with Harden on the court has been rocky through the first nine games.

In regards to the team Rockets making a deep playoff push Harden flat out said that the team just hadn't been good enough.

It appears his final statement was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Rockets.

Reports began circulating shortly before training camp that Harden wished to be traded after a tumultuous offseason in which head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey both departed the organization.

Newly-acquired Demarcus Cousins touched on the matter in a zoom conference with the media.

"The disrespect started way before any interview, Cousins said.

The 31-year-old shooting guard has spent nine seasons with the franchise.

Harden is an 8-time NBA All-Star, 6-time All NBA First Team, and won Most Valuable Player in 2018.