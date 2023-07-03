The Houston Rockets have a star in the making with second-year #2 overall draft pick Jalen Green.

Green has shown flashes of greatness in his first two years with the team with his acrobatic dunks and shot-making abilities., so it's only suitable for Green to garner media attention.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Green dry-humping his high school and Rockets teammate Josh Christopher on the bed during their AAU days.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Josh Christopher #9 of the Houston Rockets celebrates with Jalen Green #0 during the fourth quarter after making a basket and being fouled on the play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center on April 03, 2022 in Expand

Green nor Christopher has commented on the leaked video, but it has gone viral and has social media buzzing.