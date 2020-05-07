Houston Texans to face defending champs in NFL season opener

article

Houston, are you ready for some football?

The Houston Texans will open their regular NFL season against Kansas City Chiefs, FOX 26 confirmed on Thursday.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 10.

Houston will play the defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.

The National Football League is going forth with plans for the upcoming season unless the COVID-19 pandemic pushes back or alters the plans. The league will adjust accordingly.

