Hakeem Olajuwon to throw out first pitch in Game 6 of World Series

Houston Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is scheduled to throw out the first pitch in Tuesday's Game 6 of the World Series. Olajuwon will be joined by another Rockets legend, Clyde Drexler, who will be catching the first pitch.

Drexler is also scheduled to make the "Play Ball!" call to kick off Game 6.

Country music singer Clay Walker will perform the National Anthem. The Houston Fire Department Honor Guard will present the country's colors before the National Anthem is sung.

You can watch Tuesday's game ONLY ON FOX 26! Coverage starts at 5 p.m.