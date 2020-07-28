Astros opt to keep manager Dusty Baker through 2021 season

The Astros have picked up the club option on manager Dusty Baker's contract, tying him to the franchise through the 2021 season according to a Major League Baseball source.

Baker, in his first year managing the Astros, has a one-year contract with a club option for a second year.

The Astros are the fifth stop of his managerial career.

He has also managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

Baker has an overall record of 1866-1637 and has been named Manager of the Year three times.

Baker played 19 years in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, LA Dodgers, Giants, and Oakland A's.

