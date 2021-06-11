Top 10 Ways To Improve Muscle Pain

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Soft Tissue Work - Soft tissue massage is known to be an effective way to alleviate muscular pain, regardless of whether it is caused by injury or overwork. Acute or chronic pain inevitably leaves you in a low mood, keeping you from attending to your daily duties. Soft tissue massage helps you deal with pain effectively, so you feel less pain and are able to perform your tasks better. Consistent soft tissue work increases flexibility, blood circulation, sleep improvement and decreases pain and tension in your muscles.

Graston Technique - The Graston Technique is a patented form of manual therapy that uses stainless steel tools to find and release adhesions in the muscles; tight knots called trigger points and also scar tissue. Soft tissue injuries can be debilitating and frustrating. Graston Technique therapy is successful in effectively treating the majority of all soft tissue conditions, whether they are chronic, acute or post-surgical.



Kinesiotaping - Kinesiology is an anatomical science that focuses on the treatment of connective tissue, joints, muscles, and tendons – the science of muscular and skeletal movement.

Kinesiology tape is constructed of fine, breathable, stretchable material, usually cotton or a cotton blend. Its elasticity does not overly restrict the area of application, and it is designed to provide just enough pressure and support to facilitate strength in the muscles and tissues.

This tape adheres to the skin with a medically approved, water- and sweat-proof adhesive. It comes in latex-free and hypoallergenic varieties for people who may be allergic to latex. The tape can usually stay in place for three or four days even while showering or exercising.

Positive results are reported to be felt within 24 hours for many users of kinesiology tape.

IV Drips - If you’re looking for a very safe and effective way to start feeling better immediately, IV Drips might be for you. An IV fluid drip involves a small tube called a catheter and a saline-based electrolyte solution that contains your selected vitamins and nutrients. An IV drip delivers these essential nutrients and fluids directly into your bloodstream, bypassing your digestive tract. There’s no wait time, and the nutrition is instantly available to remedy your body’s health and wellness needs.



Decompression - A type of motorized traction that may help relieve back pain. It involves gently stretching the spine to relieve pressure off the vertebrae.

By releasing tension from the vertebrae, discs that may be bulging or herniated can retract. This retraction leads to less pressure on the nerves in your back.

This release of pressure facilitates the flow of water, oxygen, and nutrients to your discs. And then, your discs can heal. We know, they need a break.

Therapy can potentially treat the following conditions:

Neck and back pain, or pain from sciatica.

Degenerative disc disorders

Worn spinal joints

Injured or diseased spinal nerve roots

Bulging or degenerated discs

Stretching - Extremely effective and free, stretching is a phenomenal way to reduce muscle pain and increase your health. Stretching increases flexibility, range of motion, blood flow and posture.

Electrical Stimulation - Electrical stimulation is a type of physical therapy modality used to accomplish various tasks in physical therapy (PT). If you have an injury or illness that causes pain or limited functional mobility, your physical therapist may use electrical stimulation, or E-stim, as one part of your rehabilitation program.

Conditions in which electrical stimulation is used may include:

Low back pain

Post-surgical pain

For muscle weakness or poor motor control

Tendonitis

Bursitis

Cupping - Cupping therapy is an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage.

Cupping therapy might be trendy now, but it’s not new. It dates back to ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures. One of the oldest medical textbooks in the world, the Ebers Papyrus, describes how the ancient Egyptians used cupping therapy in 1,550 B.C.

Acupuncture - Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese medicine-based approach to treating a variety of conditions by triggering specific points on the skin with needles. Acupuncture is a minimally invasive method to stimulate nerve-rich areas of the skin surface in order to influence tissues, gland, organs, and various functions of the body.

Acupuncture has a massive following with patients having seen a variety of benefits including:

Joint and Muscle pain

Osteoarthritis

Chronic pain: often in the neck, back, knees, and head

Insomnia

Menstrual cramps and PMS

Migraines

Sprains

Active rehab - Active Rehab exercise is used to improve health, maintain fitness, and relieve pain and tightness while improving overall strength and mobility. With regular effort, rehab helps patients restore the correct use of muscles, bones and the nervous system.

How to get treatment by your local Houston Professional

Dr. Lisa Patel at Texas RICH is one of the premier healthcare providers in Houston having worked with professional sports teams, severe case patients and the average patients looking to feel their best and is highly considered a top health provider in the Houston area. With a long list of certifications, accolades, and history of delivering results, there’s a reason she has climbed to the top of the industry. Dr. Patel is a board-certified chiropractor who currently holds both certifications in Sports Performance and Acupuncture as well as being integrated as a medical and nurse practitioner with over 10+ years of experience delivering the highest quality treatments to her clients.

Every patient is unique with their own set of needs, it’s always recommended to get an expert evaluation by a healthcare professional.

If you are interested in any of these 10 services you can contact Dr. Patel at Texas RICH to schedule your FREE consultation.

15015 Westheimer Rd Ste K,

Houston, TX 77082

(281) 606-0905

Advertisement

texasrich2020.com

