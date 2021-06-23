Derek Moneyberg Reveals Your Path To Wealth

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Let’s face it, since the dawn of the digital age, the internet has been littered with business advice gurus flashing lavish lifestyles to try and sell you something you don’t want.

This breed of contrived-image, fast-talking fools has only multiplied with the advent of social media and smartphones.

You know these bozos. They tell you to not go to college. They pose really cool in front of expensive cars that they don’t own. They travel to take pictures in cool places and post those pictures on the internet, not to actually enjoy the adventure.

Today we want to shine a light on a very different breed of internet coach.

His name is Derek Moneyberg and he is the grumpy, old-t-shirt-wearing, accomplished, and pragmatic wealth coach the world has been waiting for.

He’s become known for his tough-love, no-nonsense coaching style where he guides his clients on their path from employee, to entrepreneur to investor.

In this three-part interview series, we are bringing our new favorite wealth maven straight to you.

Our goal with this series is to bring to you his expert insights on the unique process he guides hundreds of clients through to seize hold of their finances and build real wealth.

Over the past two decades, Moneyberg has navigated this path himself and he has a lifetime of lessons and insights to share.

Moneyberg contends, "The path to true financial freedom is simpler than most people recognize. If I can get you on track and making $50,000 a month in your own entrepreneurial endeavor, would you have time to go to your job anymore?"

Your answer is very likely NO.

For Moneyberg that is the vital first step every man and woman must take if they want to earn big money. It is the aim and focus of his premier course, Moneyberg Mentoring.

We were lucky enough to get a peek inside the course, and we saw an extensive 12-week onslaught of advanced trainings, live calls, assigned readings, and accountability mechanisms.

All these lessons and exercises aim to take his clients, optimize their current career, and leverage their existing skillsets to launch their own entrepreneurial venture.

In part two of this interview series, we will be focusing solely on step one of Moneyberg’s process, transitioning from employee to entrepreneur.

Here’s a teaser:

Derek elaborates: "You don’t need to be an incredible entrepreneur. You could be a pretty good entrepreneur and you could find a way to make $200,000 a year. The best entrepreneurs can get 100 billion. You don’t have to be Elon Musk, you just have to be pretty good."

"Don’t you think you could be a pretty good entrepreneur?"

In part three of our series, we are going to focus on step two of the Moneyberg process, the entrepreneur to investor transition.

Today, Derek is primarily an investor, and he runs his coaching business as a hobby and a feeder mechanism for him to connect with other ambitious entrepreneurs.

His wealth of knowledge on investing is on full display inside his two other premier courses, Markets Mastery, and Real Estate Riches.

Here’s a sneak peek at part three of this series:

"Now, say you are spending $15,000 on living expenses, and banking $35,000 a month. After a couple years of that, you’ll have some significant capital invested and working for you in the markets.

At some point, something crazy will happen in the economy (on average it is every 7 years) and you are going to have the opportunity to multiply that money several times over by buying distressed assets.

Then when you come out of that chaos and companies raise their dividends back to normal, you will have dividends financing your ENTIRE LIFE.

That’s true freedom. That’s financial bliss.

Would you continue the entrepreneurial grind if you had dividends paying you $50,000 a month?"

Throughout this series, Moneyberg delivers thought-provoking and pragmatic insights for you to mentally chew on.

If you’ve been struggling to build your wealth, you do NOT want to miss out on parts two and three.

