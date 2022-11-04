Maggie McKethan
Producer
Fox 26 News producer for the past 8 years. Also the station's World Series & World Cup liaison. I produce daily newscasts for Houston's Morning Show, I've launched several shows for the station-- including The Isiah Factor Uncensored, and have had a hand in creating the News Edge and NightCap shows.
The latest from Maggie McKethan
World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers
This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.