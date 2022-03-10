Video: Stolen yacht suspect crashes into boats in Newport Beach, leads police on chase

One person is in custody Thursday after leading Newport Beach Police on a boat chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a marina.

Authorities say they were originally called to the 1200 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway for a vandalism call around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrive they say the suspect stole a boat, leading them on a chase before the suspect crashed into multiple boats nearby.

Video obtained by FOX 11 shows the stolen boat crashing into and over one parked boat, before colliding with a parked sailboat, completely destroying its mast. According to Newport Beach Police, nobody was injured.

No information has been released about who the alleged boat thief is, or what his plan was in taking the yacht.

Additional details were not immediately available.

