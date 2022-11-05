The Houston Astros are looking to take it all Saturday at Minute Maid Park during Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This comes after Thursday's nail-biting defeat in Philadelphia, where the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the World Series

After Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch and George Strait gave the ‘play ball’ command, we're underway for Game 6.

In the top of the first inning, after a walk by Framber Valdez, the Astros turned a sweet double play to get two outs.

Following another walk, a ground ball play was made by Jeremy Pena and threw out Bryce Harper at first base. Score 0-0 after the top of the first inning.