Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 6: Phillies vs. Astros

By
Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston

Astros one win away from winning World Series

The Houston Astros are now one win away from winning the World Series. Astros fans say they're ready to celebrate!

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are looking to take it all Saturday at Minute Maid Park during Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. 

This comes after Thursday's nail-biting defeat in Philadelphia, where the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the World Series 

RECAP: World Series Game 5: Astros win Game 5, 3-2 against Phillies, take series lead 3-2

After Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch and George Strait gave the ‘play ball’ command, we're underway for Game 6. 

In the top of the first inning, after a walk by Framber Valdez, the Astros turned a sweet double play to get two outs. 

Following another walk, a ground ball play was made by Jeremy Pena and threw out Bryce Harper at first base. Score 0-0 after the top of the first inning. 