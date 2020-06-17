Working people take caravan to urge Houston-area senators to pass HEROES Act

Working people from across Houston and the Gulf Coast region are gathering right now for a caravan to urge Senators to pass the HEROES Act.

The press conference is being held at the Memorial Swimming Pool on Wednesday.

The caravan is part of the National Day of Action, calling for policies to protect some of the people hardest hit by the pandemic: working people of color.

The caravan will head down Memorial Drive to Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz's offices, where workers will call on legislators to keep frontline workers safe from COVID-19, protect jobs, and expand healthcare for workers.