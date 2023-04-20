Worker dies on tarmac at Austin airport

A worker has died on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials say.

ATCEMS says the call came in just after 2 p.m. April 20. First responders found a deceased adult with traumatic injuries.

Austin police confirmed the death, saying the incident was a work accident that turned fatal.

APD is expected to hold a press conference at 6:45 p.m. at the airport to address the investigation into the incident.

This story is developing, check back for updates.