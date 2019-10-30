Expand / Collapse search

Woman struck by vehicle driven by husband pronounced dead after he takes her to hospital: HPD

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle. Police say her husband was the one driving.

The incident happened at 2206 Stuart St. near Hutchins at around 12:35 p.m.

Police say the woman’s husband took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s husband is currently being questioned by police.