Woman killed in crash on I-610; all northbound lanes closed at Evergreen St.

All northbound lanes are closed on I-610 West Loop at Evergreen St. Bellaire Police say a major accident caused the shutdown around 2:22 p.m.

Police say a woman driving a motorcycle north on I-610 crashed into the back of a car. The motorcyclist was thrown from her bike.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are keeping I-610 closed to investigate this fatal crash.

