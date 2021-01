article

One woman is dead following a car-pedestrian crash Tuesday evening in Houston.



According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the crash occurred near Clay Road and Scone Street around 6:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a woman who was later pronounced dead.



No other details about the crash have been released.



This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.