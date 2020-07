article

Police say a woman has died and a child is injured after a shooting in west Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:19 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress.

According to the police department, a woman has died and a girl was shot twice. The child was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

