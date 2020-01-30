Woman injured helping stranded driver to be taken off life support

Mayra Ospina’s family is racing against the clock to spend more time with her before they say goodbye. They say staff at Ben Taub hospital have given them until 8 p.m. on Thursday until Mayra is taken off life support.

"We are still by her side as much as we can be, talking to her, praying for her,” said her brother, Eric Ospina, tearfully.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports, early Monday morning, Mayra and two men pulled over to help a driver after a wreck near Barker Cypress and Kieth Harrow. Zachary Castro, 26, is charged with plowing into them while driving intoxicated.

Mayra was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

"The family has not been particularly happy with the treatment that they’ve received from the hospital. We’re currently undergoing an investigation as to that treatment and I can’t really say much more than that,” said Carlos Dantes Mejia, the family’s attorney.

Harris health system tells FOX 26 News they cannot comment on the matter but is working with the family. The family is also vowing to hold those who assisted Castro in getting drunk and driving accountable.

”That they realize that this affects people for the rest of their lives. I’m never going to forget about my sister,” Eric added crying.

The family says Mayra was always known to help others and will continue to help when she passes as an organ donor.

Castro was charged with intoxication manslaughter and is out on bond.