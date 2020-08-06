Woman found shot to death in backseat of vehicle in southeast Houston

article

Houston police say a woman who was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say a security guard was making his rounds around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when he found the vehicle in the parking lot of a community center in the 11500 block of Hughes Road.

Police say the vehicle was pulled into the parking lot but was not in a parking spot.

Officers responded to the scene, and paramedics pronounced the woman dead from gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

