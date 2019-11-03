Woman dies, man in hospital following overnight crash caused by drunk driver in Greenspoint

One person is dead and another remains in the hospital tonight after authorities say they were hit by a drunk driver, who fled the scene Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Aldine Bender Road around 11 p.m. when authorities say a man and a woman were walking out from a convenience store in this area when they were struck by that drunk driver.

Investigators say Carlos Aguilar, 27, was driving a white SUV while intoxicated and was speeding, when he struck both the man and the woman as they were walking.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, and the woman died hours later.

Police say Aguilar’s wife was in the passenger's seat and his three young children were in the back, none of whom were in child seats.

Investigators say Aguilar initially ran away from the crash scene on foot, leaving his entire family behind. Although Aguilar was eventually convinced to return, he apparently failed all sobriety tests and will now face a number of other felony charges.

Aguilar has previously been charged with another drunk driving incident in 2016.

At this time, authorities have not been able to identify either of the two victims. They say the man is in stable condition at the hospital but is not coherent at the moment, so they’re waiting to find out more information about their identities and also to locate the woman's family.