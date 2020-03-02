Woman, 86, with dementia reported missing from southeast Houston

article

An 86-year-old woman was reported missing from southeast Houston.

Cora Thompson Smith, 86, was last seen around 1:35 a.m. Monday in the 7500 block of Kingsley Street.

Police say the woman is reported to suffer from dementia.

She was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a white shirt with flowers on it and is possibly not wearing shoes.

The woman is said to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

MORE: Follow the latest local news