Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas fired for fatal shooting of Jonathan Price

The Wolfe City police officer who was arrested and charged for the murder of Jonathan Price has been fired for his “egregious violation” of the city’s and police department’s policies.

Shaun Lucas shot and killed Price after responding to a possible fight in progress at a local convenience store on Saturday.

Officer Lucas made contact with Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Family members said he was trying to break up a domestic violence fight between a couple.

When Lucas tried to detain Price, investigators said Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture” and began walking away. Officer Lucas then deployed his Taser at Price, before shooting him with his gun.

Price was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Lucas’ attorney claims his actions were justified.

“After Mr. Price refused repeated instructions and physically resisted, Officer Lucas deployed his Taser and continued to give Mr. Price instructions. Mr. Price resisted the effects of the Taser and attempted to take it away from Officer Lucas,” attorney Robert Rogers said earlier this week in a statement. “Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his Taser.”

In the release announcing Lucas' firing, Wolfe City's mayor and city council extended their "gratitude" that the gatherings in support of Price and his family have been peaceful.

There will be a public visitation for Price on Friday in Greenville. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Wolfe City High School football field.

