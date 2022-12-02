Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says they are transitioning from a search with an investigation to an investigation with a search as they look for 7-year-old Athena Strand, who disappeared from her Wise County home on Wednesday night.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says at this time they do not suspect foul play, but it could be a possibility.

"We have to keep looking, we have to keep digging and following up on every lead," said Chief Deputy Craig Johnson.

Athena’s biological mother showed up to Friday’s news conference. She didn’t want to talk on camera but said she is desperate to have her daughter home.

FOX 4's Macy Jenkins was speaking to neighbors Friday afternoon off County Road 4599 when they were approached by law enforcement and told to move back immediately.

Authorities seem to be focused on a ditch on the side of the road. It's still unclear what was discovered or if it's even connected to Athena's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the sheriff says the focus of this case has shifted to more of an investigation rather than search.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Athena on Thursday, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted. The sheriff said there is no clear evidence of a kidnapping, like a vehicle or suspect description. But with Athena missing for so long, he says the alert is needed.

READ MORE: AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl

Athena got off of her school bus on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Athena’s stepmother called 911 at 6:40 p.m. to report her missing from her home in Paradise. She told investigators there was an argument and later the girl was not in her room. The sheriff says she waited an hour to tell authorities because she went looking for the girl first.

"The mother and daughter had a little bit of an argument, which is not unusual for a 7-year-old and a stepmother," said Akin. "Athena got upset and she walked away, as she has done in the past, but they expected she would come back."

Athena was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans with flowers on the pockets and brown boots.

A large group of law enforcement officers, more than 300 volunteers, dog teams, helicopters and thermal imaging technology have participated in the search. Still, there’s no sign of Athena.

"We were able to cover vast amounts of area and talk to tons of people more quickly than we would have without them," said Wise County Chief Deputy Craig Johnson.

Now, the focus of the case has shifted to an investigation with some targeted searching as leads develop.

Sheriff Akin says that means his office will have more resources.

"The FBI is helping us with digital resources and investigative support," he said.

Akin says the girl's stepmother was the only adult home at the time of her disappearance. The father was on his way to South Texas for a deer hunting trip when he was told what happened.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says both of the girl’s parents and the stepmother have cooperated throughout the process. Akin said he did not recall any previous calls to the home.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy

Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, lives in southern Oklahoma. She told FOX 4 that she does have sole custody of her daughter but allowed her to spend the fall semester in Texas with her father and stepmother.

"We talked to both sides: the mother and the father and the stepmother. They have been very cooperative," Akin said.

Athena's mother drove down from Oklahoma and was seen talking to investigators at the search site.

The sheriff is making a plea to people who live in the area.

"Please go out and look at the outbuildings in your barns. Look through the brush and just search your acreage that you have so we can have that piece of mind that she is not in another place we have not looked," Akin said.

The sheriff is asking that anyone who lives within a 20-mile radius check their security or Ring cameras for any sign of Athena. They’re also asking that volunteers continue to stand down for now.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says they have contacted all sex offenders in the area, but they do not believe it is a direct lead at this time.

Anyone who sees the missing girl is urged to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.