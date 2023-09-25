Powerball jackpot bumps up to $835 million after no winners

The search continues for Powerball's jackpot winner as no one had all six winning numbers in Tuesday's $785 million drawing.

Below were the winning numbers for the top prize – which apparently no one got:

10-12-22-36-50. PB: 4, Power Play 2x

With the news of no grand-prize winners, the jackpot has been bumped up to $835 million. The new drawing will be held Wednesday, September 27.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, two tickets sold in California were worth about $43,000 each from Monday night's drawing.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 835 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

