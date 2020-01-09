Willie, Ramon Ayala & Gwen Stefani appear on leaked RodeoHouston entertainment lineup

article

The 2020 RodeoHouston concert lineup is set to be announced Thursday night, but there's a leak that's being shared many hours before the reveal.

The performers on the photo seen on Twitter include Willie Nelson, Ramon Ayala, Gwen Stefani, the K-pop group NCT 127 and Luke Bryan closing.

In December, RodeoHouston released a lineup of music genres, and the calendar of performers going around on social media seems to match.

Here's the unconfirmed list of performers:

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA on February 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: TBA on February 4

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: TBA on February 4

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

RodeoHouston is set to release 17 performers tonight. The three Friday night concerts are scheduled to be announced on February 4.

Many on Twitter are hoping Houston native Lizzo is one of the TBA performers.

We've reached out to RodeoHouston for a comment, and they released this statement:

There are several lineups that have been shared on social media. We are excited to unveil the official 2020 RODEOHOUSTON lineup tonight.

