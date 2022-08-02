Wharton Co. Chemical plant on fire, nearby residents urged to shelter in place

article

Authorities are on the scene of a major chemical plant fire in Wharton County.

The Wharton Police Department said the fire sparked up around 10 p.m. at Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 South State Highway 60.

Authorities said the fire ignited in building three at the plant, causing major damage to the building.

The city of Wharton is asking anyone near the fire to turn off your air-conditioning units and to shelter in place until an all-clear is given.

LATEST WHARTON COUNTY NEWS

In a video submitted to FOX 26 from a viewer, you can see what appears to be multiple explosions occur.

There are no reported injuries at this time, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as fire crews work to put out the fire.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.