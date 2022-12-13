Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning

article

Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning.

Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.

Sebastian was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, a charcoal gray jacket and black boots. He is 5’6" tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has long curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know Sebastian’s whereabouts, please call the Webster Police Department at (281)332-2426.