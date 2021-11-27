Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 7 kids still hospitalized

One week after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, officials at Children's Wisconsin said another child was able to go home from the hospital Sunday, Nov. 28. That's the second child to return home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after receiving treatment at CHW. Nine children total have gone home since being admitted after the incident on Nov. 21.

Seven children remain hospitalized; three in serious condition, three in fair condition and one in good condition.

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured when a man drove an SUV through the Waukesha holiday parade. The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Children's Wisconsin has set up a Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline to serve as a resource for any family seeking help with the emotional impact of this trauma: 414-266-6500.