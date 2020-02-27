Water flying off the shelves at area supermarkets

The water main break has many Houstonians concerned about the quality of the water coming out of their faucets. So it’s no wonder water is flying off the shelves at local stores.

Bottled water is sold out at some area supermarkets. FOX 26 visited the Kroger on Buffalo Speedway as they restocked the shelves. Cases of water are moving out as quickly as the pallets were coming in. The employees helped people stock up during this unexpected event.

“It’s crazy how bad it is, and it’s not even bad weather. Just an outage,” says Christy Goldsbee.

Some want to be on the safe side even though their area isn’t directly affected, like Minh Thu, a resident of West University.

“We have our own water source, but just in case, and I can use the still water at my office also so I’m going to take anything that they have," she said.

Others like Susan Ismael were looking for a deal.

“I came here specifically to get water, and I haven’t had any trouble but I did have trouble because the shelves were empty when I got here, so I wound up getting 10 bottles for $10. So now they brought these new bottles, I don’t know how much they cost but it certainly is less than 10 for 10 right?” she said.

Advertisement

A boil water notice is still in effect for the City of Houston. That means if it’s coming from your faucet, the water needs to be boiled for two minutes and cooled before it is used. Once the water is safe, Houston Public Works will send out a notification.

Kroger stores that are receiving new truckloads of water Thursday night are listed below. HEB shoppers can also expect new shipments of water soon.