Water boil order in effect through at least 7 a.m. Saturday

The 610 East Loop has reopened at Clinton following a massive water main break that flooded streets Thursday afternoon.

Northbound and southbound mainlanes of the East Loop reopened early Friday morning.

The City of Houston remains under a boil water notice. If you are in the affected area, it is important to follow all precautions to protect yourself and your family. Click here to see the steps you should take.

Affected area after massive water main break

Several schools including all Houston ISD, Aldine ISD and Pasadena ISD shools are closed on Friday. Click here for a full list of closed schools and businesses.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the water pressure readings at midnight, 5 a.m., and Friday afternoon were stable. He says they are working with TCEQ to approve a sampling plan to stop boiling water.

43 TCEQ-approved samples were taken Friday morning at 8 a.m. and will need 18 hours for testing. The results will be available around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. The water boil order will be lifted at that time if the samples are clean, which is anticipated. Until then, the city remains under the water boil notice.

Crews continue repairs on a 96-inch water main break that flooded east Houston on Thursday.

The break has been isolated and repairs are in progress. Crews will continue to work into the weekend, possibly through Monday. Water is expected to be flowing through the pipe again on Tuesday, after it's been cleaned and chlorinated.

Mayor Turner says the water main that broke was 35 years old. He says contractors were doing repair work on the water mainline, which was experiencing a gradual leak. Before they could make repairs, the mainline burst.

A water main break flooded east Houston streets on Thursday.

Water bills should be unaffected. Clinton Drive will be converted to a 2-way street to accommodate traffic, but still expect delays. Extra officers will be on patrol in the area to protect residents and kepe traffic moving.

The Texas Medical Center has rescheduled elective surgeries. Clinics have closed on Friday but will be open again on Monday. The Houston Health Department has visited over 400 restaurants in the city to make sure they are adhering to the requirements.

School districts and universities should be prepared to return to classes Monday.

