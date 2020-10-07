Watches issued along U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta approaches, forecasted to strengthen Thursday

article

Hurricane Delta is moving across the Gulf of Mexico toward the U.S. coast after making landfall along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

Houston is not in the cone of uncertainty, which stretches from the far east Texas coast over the western portion of the Louisiana coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass, as well as portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. A Hurricane Watch is in effect from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the maximum sustained winds had decreased to 85 mph as the storm moves northwest at 17 mph. It is located about 55 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos in Mexico. (Photo: National Hurricane Center)

On the current forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Friday.

The NHC says the hurricane is expected to re-strengthen to a major hurricane as it moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico, but some weakening is forecast as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- High Island, Texas to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

- Cozumel

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- High Island, Texas to Grand Isle Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass to west of High Island, Texas

- East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including New Orleans

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas