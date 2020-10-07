Watches issued along U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta approaches, forecasted to become major hurricane

article

Hurricane Delta is continuing to move across the Gulf of Mexico toward the U.S. coast after making landfall along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

Houston is not in the cone of uncertainty, which stretches from the far east Texas coast over the western portion of the Louisiana coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the maximum sustained winds remained at 90 mph as the storm moves west-northwest at 17 mph. It is located about 525 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos in Mexico. (Photo: National Hurricane Center)

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Friday.

The NHC says Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane warning area by late Friday or Friday night.

CURRENT WARNINGS/WATCHES

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- High Island, Texas to Sabine Pass

- East of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi