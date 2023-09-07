Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Video shows woman firing from moving truck in Atlanta gas station shooting

By Joyce Lupiani
Published 
Updated 7:34PM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video shows woman firing rounds from rifle from truck

Authorities say revenge is what led a woman to fire rifle rounds at another woman in the parking lot of a gas station. It was a bizarre scene captured on a business camera. Even veteran law enforcement officers were stunned by it.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released wild video of a shooting involving a pair of siblings on Whitehall Street on Sunday.

The video appears to show a woman standing in the passenger side door of a moving truck, firing shots as the truck speeds through a gas station parking lot.

Police say that just before the shooting, a SUV pulled into the gas station. A woman in that SUV was shot. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

RAW: Siblings arrested for gas station shooting

Video from Atlanta PD show a shooting involving a brother and sister

The occupants of the truck – a brother and sister -- were arrested by Georgia State Patrol. 

Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Joshua Crawford, 20, was charged with aggravated assault, and attempting to flee and elude police.

Kelsey Anne Taylor Crawford and Joshua Crawford

Police say that the victim may have taken a shot at Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford earlier in the day and the gas station shooting was in retailiation. 

They were transported to Fulton County Jail. 

A retired investigator for Atlanta, Orrick Curry, suggests citizens forgo payback and hit the pause button on the anger. 

"Where is the conflict resolution for anyone you may have a beef with?" Curry asked. "We have to look at the community."

