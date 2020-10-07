Watch the VP debate: Pence, Harris clash on Trump’s handling of coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday for the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election, forgoing the traditional handshake, separated by plexiglass due to the COVID-19 pandemic after taking the stage.

The debate, taking place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is happening as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The debate’s moderator, USA TODAY’s Susan Page, started the conversation with a question about the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said of the Trump administration’s pandemic response. “They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you.”

Pence noted the Trump administration’s suspension of all travel from China at the onset of the outbreak, and said the president “has put the health of America first.”

Advertisement

“When you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way,“ Pence said. "It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about."

RELATED: After Trump tests positive for coronavirus, test results roll in from White House

Over the last week, several politicians connected to Trump’s orbit have confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern over whether the vice presidential debate could even happen safely and efficiently. The vice president has continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

Harris and Pence were separated by a transparent barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on stage. The candidates appeared on stage exactly 12.25 feet apart, and audience members were required to wear masks.

The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Pence's team objected to Harris’ request for plexiglass barriers, arguing it was medically unnecessary, but the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had already agreed to the barriers.

Ultimately, the debate will be a chance for voters to decide which candidate would best support the president of the United States, but the pandemic is likely to be at the forefront of the topics discussed.

Harris is making history as the first Black woman to appear in a vice presidential debate. Pence is appearing in the vice presidential debate for a second time.

Meanwhile, the second presidential debate is slated for Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for the coronavirus.

Biden said that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him,” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles and Cincinnati.