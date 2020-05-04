WATCH: Disturbing videos shows woman screaming in possible abduction

Houston police have released a surveillance video of a woman's possible abduction in the Upper Kirby area.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 in the 2400 block of North Boulevard near the Boulevard Apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified female possibly abducted between Greenbriar Drive and Kirby Drive. They told police she was taken and screaming for help from a newer silver or white sedan, possibly a Honda or similar vehicle.

One witness tells FOX 26 that the victim was seen wearing bright leggings and her legs were hanging out the rear driver side door.

Officers responding to the report searched the area for the vehicle without success.

Detectives have recovered video of the suspect's car, last seen driving northbound on Kirby Drive towards the Southwest Freeway.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.