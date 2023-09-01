Walker County fire: Evacuations recommended near large wildfire, 500 acres burned, 0% contained

Walker County officials are recommending evacuations for some residents due to a large fire that's currently burning.

According to officials, the fire, named the Game Preserve Fire, is on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247.

Photo from the scene (Source: Walker County OEM)

Officials said FM 247 is closed both lanes from Pinedale to FM 2989.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, The Texas Forest Service says the fire has already burned 500 acres and is still at 0% containment.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities are recommending evacuations for everything within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.