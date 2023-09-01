Walker County fire: Evacuations recommended near large wildfire

Walker County officials are recommending evacuations for some residents due to a large fire that's currently burning.

According to officials the fire is on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247.

Photo from the scene (Source: Walker County OEM)

Officials said FM 247 is closed both lanes from Pinedale to FM 2989.

According to the Texas Forest Service, the fire has already burned 50 acres and is at 0% containment.

Authorities are recommending evacuations for everything within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.