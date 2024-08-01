VP Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy at the home going service for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

article

Some of the most powerful leaders in the world gathered at a Northwest Houston Church to pay tribute to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Her homegoing service was held at Fallbrook Church.

A few of the Congresswoman’s close friends, including Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton all spoke, honored Congresswoman Jackson Lee in a service befitting a woman who has served the people of Houston for the last 30 years. A woman who touched people all over the world.

"The Bible teaches us, whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as if you are working for the Lord and everything she did, Sheila Jackson Lee worked with all her heart. To know her was to know a true champion, a fierce champion for justice. Sheila Jackson Lee was a woman of deep faith and deep compassion. She was a proud member of our beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha (sorority) and she was a dear friend to my husband Doug and me," Vice President Kamala Harris said from the stage.

"Today, we celebrate her success. Even more, we celebrate her effort. When you think about America, she's about as good an example of delivered goods as I can imagine," former President Bill Clinton told the crowd before returning to his seat next to Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"I will miss her. I will miss her when we're up for a tough fight. I will miss her when we celebrate a hard-won victory. We lost her too soon. We could use her voice now," adds former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who says she knows her friend will be celebrating in Heaven when America elects its first female president, Kamala Harris.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee has been friends with the Clinton's for decades since they, as well as the Congresswoman's husband, Dr. Elwyn Lee, were all attending Yale University together.

"To Elwyn (husband), Erica (daughter) and Jason (son), thank you for giving me the chance to say a few words about a woman I loved too. I want to thank the people of Houston for sending Sheila to Congress 15 times," says President Clinton.

"We had a she-ro in Sheila Jackson Lee," Rev. Al Sharpton roared from the stage and the crowd erupted into cheering.

"Sheila Jackson Lee, with every fiber in her body, was a tireless advocate, she was a voice for the voiceless. She was a fighter for those who America often forgot," says Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who acknowledged George Floyd's family in attendance. He also spoke about how hard the Congresswoman fought for the George Floyd Policing Act.

"She founded the Congressional Children's Caucus, and as a leader that believed deeply that America's true and full history must be acknowledged and honored, it was Sheila Jackson Lee's bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. She worked with all her heart to lift up the people of her city, of her state, and of our nation," said Harris.

The Congresswoman passed July 19 after announcing just last month her battle with pancreatic cancer.

"The loss of Sheila Jackson Lee leaves a hole in my heart...I love you Congresswoman, and to your family, my heart goes out to you," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

"She’s in the pantheon of Black women who have made this country what it is today," said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says her initials also stand for Social Justice Legend. Jeffries says everyone revered her, including rapper 50 Cent, who apparently had an affectionate nickname for the Congresswoman.

"He turns the corner with his entourage, the first thing I hear him say is Auntie Sheila," says Jeffries.

Stevie Wonder, Gospel greats Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Shirley Caeser and Kathy Taylor, also all sang beautiful tributes as Houston says goodbye to their long-time, well-loved Congresswoman.

"To honor her memory, let us continue to fight to realize the promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not just for some but for all," said Harris.

"God said to Sheila, 'Sheila, your work here on this Earth is done. You have run a good race; you fought a good fight. Now it's time for you to come right on home'. Sheila, I want to thank you for bringing the world to the 18th Congressional District," said former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Her life was remembered and truly celebrated Thursday in a big way as her legacy, no doubt, will inspire generations to come.